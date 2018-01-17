Anchor Point man in jail for ATV theft

An Anchor Point man is in jail after stealing an ATV and barricading himself inside a residence Tuesday. Alaska State Troopers in Anchor Point received a report of a stolen side-by-side from a location off the Old Sterling Highway near Anchor Point just a little after 1 p.m.

Troopers and the owner of the ATV followed the tracks to a location just north of Anchor Point off La Duquesa Lane.

Troopers Spokesperson Megan Peters said Troopers then followed footprints from the ATV to a trailer.

“They saw movement inside the trailer and attempted to contact the person inside, but that was without success,” Peters said.

Troopers identified Dellan Vanbuskirk as the man in the trailer. Vanbuskirk barricaded himself inside after Troopers attempted to make contact.

“We contacted our special emergency reaction team to go and assist with trying to make contact with him and taking him into custody,” Peters explained. “It took about several hours for them to make contact with him. Ultimately, they did introduce some chemical munitions into the trailer.”

Troopers then searched the residence and took Vanbuskirk into custody after finding him under the trailer.

He was transported to Wildwood Pretrial in Kenai and charged with vehicle theft and criminal mischief. Vanbuskirk also had an outstanding warrant for a previous burglary case. 

