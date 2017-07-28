Related Programs: Morning EditionAfropop Worldwide Amid Russia Scandals, Conservative Media Provides Air Cover For President Trump By Brian Mann • 16 minutes ago Related Programs: Morning EditionAfropop Worldwide TweetShareGoogle+Email Marcia and Dennis Bauchle are farmers from Watkins Glen, N.Y., who think the Russia story is an effort to tear down Donald Trump. "Progressive liberals are just whining about everything," Marcia says. Brian Mann / North Country Public Radio Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.