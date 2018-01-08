Related Programs: 
Here and Now
Studio 360 with Kurt Andersen

Alaska's Last Large Timber Mill Considers Turning Off The Saws For Good

By editor 34 minutes ago

Viking Lumber cuts large trees like old-growth Sitka spruce and yellow cedar. It buys most of the trees from the federal government’s timber sales in the Tongass National Forest. But those sales could become a thing of the past, unless Congress steps in.

With the mill’s future undecided, the small town of Craig, Alaska, is contemplating a big change. Elizabeth Jenkins (@MrsLizbethJ) from Alaska’s Energy Desk reports.

This story comes via Alaska’s Energy Desk, a public media collaboration focused on energy and the environment.

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.