Aala El-Khani: How Do You Help Kids Cope With Trauma?

About Aala El-Khani's TED Talk

Children in war zones experience unimaginable hardship, says Dr. Aala El-Khani. She says parents must play a major role in helping children survive — even thrive — in the wake of trauma.

About Aala El-Khani

Dr. Aala El-Khani is a humanitarian psychologist, as well as a Research Associate at the University of Manchester Division of Psychology and Mental Health. Currently, she also works as a consultant for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, where she develops and evaluates skills programs for families that have experienced conflict and displacement.

