Suspect Is Still At Large After Shooting 3, Including 2 Police Officers, In Dallas

Updated at 9:10 p.m. ET

Two police officers were shot and critically wounded Tuesday in Dallas, along with a civilian whose condition has not been given. The incident sparked a manhunt, police said.

The three injured were being treated at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, police chief Reneé Hall told reporters. She declined to give their names or more details about their condition.

The suspect, identified by police as 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez, is still at large. Hall said he may have fled in a white pickup truck, and she asked for help from the public in identifying him.

Tuesday afternoon, Hall said, a security guard called for police assistance with an arrest at a Home Depot in North Dallas. The officers arrived and were then shot, Hall said. She did not give more details about the altercation.

Shortly after the shooting, police were seen searching in a wooded area behind the Home Depot, according to the Dallas Morning News. The law enforcement response, according to Hall, includes several local, state and national agencies. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it would be part of the law enforcement response.

"Dallas is at the precipice looking into the hell of heartbreak," Mayor Mike Rawlings told reporters. He added on Twitter, "It sobers us to realize what our officers walk into day in and day out and how quickly they can become victims."

Police have yet to release names of the three people who were shot. Local ABC affiliate WFAA described the two Dallas police officers as "rookies in their 20s."

In 2016, a sniper shot and killed five Dallas police officers at a rally where hundreds of people were protesting other officer-involved shootings around the country.

This is a breaking news story. This post will be updated.

