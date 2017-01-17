25th Shorebird Festival To Be Held May 4-7

Birders, it’s almost that time of year to pull out your camera and join the 25th annual Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival.

Organizers recently announced this year’s festival will happen during the first week of May.

This year you can try birding via fat bike or paddle board. Also in store for this year’s festival are gatherings at some birding hot spots along with live bird presentations.

If you’re going to participate, the festival reminds to get your species lists ready early. There is the possibility of spotting over 130 migratory bird species alongside Homer’s resident seabirds, woodland birds, and waterfowl.

This year’s keynote speaker is J. Drew Lanham. He is from South Carolina and has been a birder since the age of eight. Also in attendance will be featured author and award-winning wildlife photographer Paul Bannick.

The festival will run from May 4-7. Registration will begin March 15. For more information visit kachemakshorebird.org.